US has ‘got it dangerously, badly wrong’ on Palestine, McDonald says on Washington trip

The United States has “got it dangerously, badly wrong” in relation to Palestine, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Speaking during her trip to Washington DC Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin’s message there has been “extremely positive when it comes to Ireland” with the Northern Ireland Executive back up and running.

However, in relation to Palestine there is an “ongoing vicious criminal, bombardment of Gaza and violence in the West Bank and the absolute, unanswerable need for a ceasefire and for the United States of America to lead in that regard”.

She said the United States needs “to take a firm position with [Israeli prime minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, with his government.”

Ms McDonald told Sky News: “We come here as friends, as people who have had the benefit of great support from the United States for our own peace process and we acknowledge that.

“But in respect to Palestine, they have got it dangerously, badly wrong.

“And the ceasefire now, that that has to be the absolute priority for everybody concerned.”

She responded to suggestions from some quarters that Sinn Féin should be boycotting events in the White House due to the US administration’s support for Israel.

Ms McDonald said there needs to be a ceasefire and an end to “the slaughter of women and children in Gaza, 30,000 deaths now.”

“I will talk to anybody, anywhere in a bid to stop that…

“In a way we have a unique position as Irish political leaders in that we have a very strong relationship with the United States – very strong, unparalleled access in a week like this.

“And we also have a very strong relationship with the Palestinian struggle...

“How on earth could I possibly justify not coming and not pressing that case in the strongest possible terms.”

Ms McDonald also said: “I think policymakers here know that what is going on is unconscionable and it needs to stop.”

She said the US is “absolutely key” adding: “It’s a hugely powerful nation, an ally of Israel, arming and supporting Israel.

“Of course, you have to come and speak to that and confront that.”

Separately Ms McDonald insisted it is “game on” for next general election despite Sinn Féin’s slide in opinion polls.

Sinn Féin’s support fell by six points to 28 per cent in February’s Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll, its lowest level in three years.

The party also saw its support fall in other recent polls.

Sinn Féin, like the Coalition and much of the Opposition, was also on the losing side of the referendums on family and care.

Ms McDonald was asked if Sinn Féin was losing touch with the electorate.

She said Sinn Féin’s responsibility and focus has to be on the lack of housing in Ireland and the “urgent need” to fix that as well as issues in the healthcare system and giving young people opportunities saying they are things the party has to “press forward”.

Ms McDonald said: “We’re the largest and leading party according to polling now for many, many years.

“That’s where we are now.

“We look forward to election campaigns and particularly a general election and giving people the option of change, positive progressive change.

“We’re still nailed on for that, irrespective of referendums – and the people by the way, their decision is sovereign and final.

“The question was put, the question has been answered.

“But in the context of a general election, it’s still very much game on and I still passionately believe in the kind of change that we’re advocating”.

Mr McDonald added: “I believe that we can rally people very strongly to the notion of giving a new government a chance and an opportunity to get things right.”

Asked if she would be Taoiseach handing over shamrock in the White House next year she said: “I make no assumptions about myself.

“I have no sense of entitlement to anything.

“All I can tell you is that we will work very, very hard, very sincerely and when the general election comes I will present our platform.

“I will present our team and I will ask in humility to be given the chance to be in government and to lead government.”

On immigration Ms McDonald said: “The vast, vast bulk of people want to know that somebody is in charge and managing the situation correctly and I don’t think the public has been satisfied that that is the case.

“What I support is a system that is fair, a system that is efficient, and a system that is enforced.”