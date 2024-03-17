Ireland

Two hospitalised after car crashes into St Patrick’s Day parade float in Co Laois

Collision occurred on Main Street in Stradbally at about 11.30am

Two people were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise following the incident in Stradbally, Co Laois. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sarah Slater
Sun Mar 17 2024 - 22:02

Two people were hospitalised after a car crashed into a float participating in a St Patrick’s Day parade in Co Laois on Sunday.

The collision occurred on the Main Street in Stradbally at about 11.30am.

A young man was driving a vintage tractor and a woman in her 30s was being pulled in a trailer behind it when a car crashed into them. Locals ran to their assistance.

The parade was stopped immediately after the collision.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating.

“A woman in her 30s and a male youth were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with non-life-threatening injuries,” gardaí said.

