Two hospitalised after car crashes into St Patrick’s Day parade float in Co Laois

Two people were hospitalised after a car crashed into a float participating in a St Patrick’s Day parade in Co Laois on Sunday.
The collision occurred on the Main Street in Stradbally at about 11.30am.
A young man was driving a vintage tractor and a woman in her 30s was being pulled in a trailer behind it when a car crashed into them. Locals ran to their assistance.
The parade was stopped immediately after the collision.
Gardaí confirmed they are investigating.
“A woman in her 30s and a male youth were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise with non-life-threatening injuries,” gardaí said.
