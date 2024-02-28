St John of God order reaches deal with HSE to continue providing services

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has reached an agreement with St John of God Community Services which will enable the service to continue providing its intellectual disability and mental health services.

St John of God Community Services, part of the wider St John of God Hospitaller Services Group, is funded by the HSE to provide services to 8,000 children and adults on behalf of the State. The voluntary organisation has been in negotiations with the HSE for several years over what it says is a significant shortfall in its funding.

It told the HSE last month that if it did not secure a bailout of more than €30 million in funding it would have to shut. It issued a statement on Friday, February 16th, that it intended to cease providing services by the middle of August this year. “The decision follows the failure to conclude a funding agreement with the HSE aimed at securing the future financial sustainability of the organisation,” it stated.

The organisation employs around 3,000 staff and provides care to 2,500 people with intellectual disabilities, as well as 5,500 adult and youth patients in mental health services.

On Wednesday, a joint statement from the HSE and St John of God Community Services said: “Management at St John of God Community Services have been informing those in receipt of services, their families and staff confirming that St John of God Community Services will continue to deliver its full range of services at all existing locations.” It confirmed St John of God Community Services has withdrawn its decision of mid-February which would have seen the responsibility for its services transfer to the HSE.

“Today’s announcement comes on the back of intensive discussions between both parties over the past ten days. There is an agreement and time frame to arrive at a time-bound implementation plan for the Sustainability Impact Assessment Report. There is a commitment to the in-year funding for 2024, and there is a guaranteed time frame within which final decisions will be made about the issues arising from the historical deficit in St John of God Community Services,” it said.

The service’s chief executive Clare Dempsey, said it was a welcome development. “This agreement represents a positive outcome for all parties and is certainly in the best interests of the 8,000 people to whom we provide intellectual disability and mental health services around the country. The feedback and messages of support from families and staff asked that we do all in our power to retain the service, and we are therefore very happy to be making today’s announcement. I know it will be a matter of relief to many thousands of people.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said: “I am pleased to have arrived at a satisfactory solution that will enable Saint John of God Community Services to continue deliver important care to the 8,000 children and adults using their services. I know that this resolution will be a great relief to those who avail of these services, their families, and the staff who provide them at over 300 centres around the country.”

Families of thousands of people using St John of God mental health and disability services said they were “deeply concerned” at the voluntary organisation’s decision to stop running the services.

In a statement on Saturday, the National Parents and Families Association of St John Of God, said it was “alarmed” at the uncertainty caused to patients and residents by the decision to have the HSE takeover the services.

St John of God previously told the HSE it would be walking away in late 2020. However following an appeal the provider paused its decision and entered into negotiations around future funding.