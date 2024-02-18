Pedestrian in serious condition following hit-and-run near Heuston Station

A man is in a serious condition after he was injured in a hit-and-run near Heuston Station in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The male pedestrian, who is in his 20s, was struck by a car on St. John’s Road West, near Heuston Station in Dublin 8 shortly after 4am on Sunday. The motorist, whose vehicle hit the man, fled the scene. The injured man was taken by ambulance to nearby St James’s Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The scene at the busy Dublin thoroughfare by Heuston Station is under examination by local gardaí and traffic diversions remained in place on Sunday late morning.

Gardaí in Kilmainham are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has information about the hit-and-run, or any person with camera or dash cam footage of the location at the time, to contact Kilmainham Garda station at 01 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

READ MORE

Sunday morning’s hit-and-run in Dublin follows the death of a man in his 20s in a single-vehicle crash on the N10 in Foulkstown, Co Kilkenny, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man’s body was transferred to Waterford University Hospital, where a postmortem will be conducted. Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses of this crash to come forward, including those who may have dashcam footage.

This weekend’s road incidents follow the death of a 15-year-old girl in Co Tipperary on Thursday. Leah O’Meara (15) from Thurles was a passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle.

The three other occupants of that car (a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, and another girl in her mid-teens) and the woman driving the second car were taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital for assessment. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Some 26 people have died on Irish roads so far this year including five pedestrians, two motorcyclists and 11 drivers.

Road deaths increased by 20 per cent in 2023 compared to the previous year, to a nine-year high of 184. Meanwhile, Garda roads policing numbers continued to fall during 2023, with 47 fewer officers than at the beginning of the year.