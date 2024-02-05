Pedestrian (65) killed in Cork crash named

Kevin Kenneally was described as a 'stalwart of football in Youghal'. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Youghal, Co Cork has been named locally as Kevin Kenneally (65), a native of the east Cork town. Mr Kenneally was struck by a car at Upper Cork Hill on Thursday, February 1st at about 6:20pm. He was taken to Cork University Hospital but died on Sunday from his injuries.

The local Coroner has been notified of the death and a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Mr Kenneally was well-known in footballing circles in Cork and was one of the founding members of Youghal United AFC in 1985. Last night the club paid tribute to a man who “has done so much for football in Youghal”.

They said ‘’the club is saddened to learn of the loss of Kevin Keneally, past player and founding member of Youghal United, father of our senior coach Sean and grandad of Under-14 player Shay. No words can describe how sorry we are for your loss.”

One local described Mr Kenneally as “a stalwart of football in the town for decades”.