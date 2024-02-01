M50 sees traffic disruption after multi-vehicle crash

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a multi-vehicle incident at Junction 6 at Blanchardstown. Photograph: X/Dublin Fire Brigade

There were two collisions on Dublin’s M50 on Thursday morning, leading to traffic disruption on the motorway.

Gardaí attended a multi-vehicle incident at Junction 6 at Blanchardstown at about 7.45am. Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene from 7am, and lane restrictions were put in place.

Gardaí said no serious injuries have been reported at this time, and the incident has since been cleared.

A second collision occurred on the M50 between Junction 4 Ballymun and Junction 5 Finglas (Southbound), at around 8am.

In Blackrock, there was a collision on Frascati Road inbound just after the junction of Carysfort Avenue. It occurred around 8am.

The incident occurred in the cycle lane, partially blocking the left lane.