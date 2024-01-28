Lotto: Winner of €14.6m jackpot bought ticket online in Dublin

There was one winner of the €14.6 million Lotto on Saturday and the ticket was bought online, in Dublin.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 24, 32, 41 and the bonus number was 30.

The National Lottery are urging people to carefully check their online accounts as one player now has a ticket worth €14,674,966.

A notification and an email has been sent to the jackpot winner who is advised to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to visit Lotto HQ to collect the massive amount.

READ MORE

Saturday night’s jackpot winner has taken the title of highest online Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game as well as the 7th highest single Lotto jackpot winner since the game began over 36 years ago.

The incredible €14,674,966 jackpot was also the highest amount that has been seen in Lotto in just over two years since the monumental €19.06 million Will Be Won draw which took place in January 2022.

[ Lotto chief to call for rule changes to allow for must-win jackpot draws ]

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s sure to be a weekend of celebrations for an online player in Dublin who has become the first Lotto jackpot winner of 2024. Not only that but the €14.67 million winner has also taken a list of titles with their massive win including highest online Lotto jackpot winner and 7th highest jackpot winner since the game began. It is undoubtedly life-changing and of course shocking for the winner who will see the winning amount on their ticket when they log into their National Lottery account. As Ireland’s newest multi-millionaire, we are advising the winner to make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible and we will make arrangements for them to visit the Winners Room to collect their cheque.”

The ticket holder has three months to claim the prize.

There was no ‘match 5 + Bonus winner and 33 ‘match 5′ winners who will each receive €1,302. A further 73 people matched four numbers plus bonus and will win €148.