Peter Mullan appointed as new chairman of An Bord Pleanála

Mr Mullan, interim head of the planning board, appointed following open recruitment process

In November 2022, former chairperson Dave Walsh announced he would be retiring early from the planning body, citing personal and family reasons. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Jade Wilson
Tue Jan 23 2024 - 20:07

The interim head of An Bord Pleanála, Peter Mullan, has been officially appointed as the new chairman of the planning board, the Department of Housing has announced.

In November 2022, former chairman Dave Walsh announced he would be retiring early, citing personal and family reasons.

The Government agreed on Tuesday to the appointment of Mr Mullan as the new chairman, following an open recruitment process. Mr Mullan, who is currently interim chairman, will now take up the position on a permanent basis.

Mr Mullan was first appointed to An Bord Pleanála as a temporary board member in January 2023 and was appointed to the role of interim chairman in September 2023.

His previous position before taking up his role with the planning board was as an assistant secretary in the Courts Service. Before that, he was an assistant secretary in the Department of Justice and Equality for a number of years and chief prosecution solicitor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

