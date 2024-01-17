IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Bord Gáis Energy announces fresh price cuts of up to 10%; Severe frost and icy conditions expected with weather warnings in place

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Government agrees ‘in principle’ to purchase disused Roscrea hotel

Eamon Ryan welcomes Chinese premier Li Qiang at Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening. Photograph: Department of Foreign Affairs/PA Wire

Wed Jan 17 2024 - 07:52

Bord Gáis Energy announces fresh price cuts of up to 10%

Bord Gáis Energy has become the latest provider to announce a cut in the cost of its domestic electricity and gas with the price move set to save some of its customers more than €300 over the course of the year ahead.

It is the second time in four months Bord Gáis Energy has reduced the cost of its electricity and gas with the lower charges to take effect from February 29th.

When the two price cuts are added together some of its customers are likely to see the annual cost of their electricity and gas fall by about €1,000 when compared with last year.

Trish Murphy hears from a reader who feels they may be suffering from Vicarious trauma. Photograph: Getty

  • How do we solve the gender pensions gap?: For Ireland’s current and future workers, the hints that it’s unwise to rely solely on the State pension for retirement have been getting louder. From attempts to raise the pension age, projections for a rapidly ageing population, dropping home ownership rates and the introduction of Ireland’s auto-enrolment pension scheme – the message has been clear: if you want a comfortable retirement, your best bet is to fund it yourself while taking every employer contribution and government tax break you can get on the way.

