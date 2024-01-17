Wednesday’s Top Stories: Bord Gáis Energy announces fresh price cuts of up to 10%; Severe frost and icy conditions expected with weather warnings in place

Bord Gáis Energy has become the latest provider to announce a cut in the cost of its domestic electricity and gas with the price move set to save some of its customers more than €300 over the course of the year ahead.

It is the second time in four months Bord Gáis Energy has reduced the cost of its electricity and gas with the lower charges to take effect from February 29th.

When the two price cuts are added together some of its customers are likely to see the annual cost of their electricity and gas fall by about €1,000 when compared with last year.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Trish Murphy hears from a reader who feels they may be suffering from Vicarious trauma. Photograph: Getty

‘I have been over-involved in my flatmate’s life and now I’m at breaking point’: Tell Me About It: You need to be healthy and functioning well as a human being if you are to be a source of support for others.

The best from Opinion

How do we solve the gender pensions gap?: For Ireland’s current and future workers, the hints that it’s unwise to rely solely on the State pension for retirement have been getting louder. From attempts to raise the pension age, projections for a rapidly ageing population, dropping home ownership rates and the introduction of Ireland’s auto-enrolment pension scheme – the message has been clear: if you want a comfortable retirement, your best bet is to fund it yourself while taking every employer contribution and government tax break you can get on the way.

Top Sports news

Johnny Sexton’s retirement the biggest change as Andy Farrell picks his initial Six Nations squad: It would be true to Andy Farrell’s nature to largely stick with the players who saw him through a World Cup cycle that nearly was when this year’s initial Six Nations squad is announced on Wednesday at 2pm. Last year 37 players were named for the opening match against Wales.

Irish debut writers to look out for in 2024: Ferdia Lennon, Maggie Armstrong, Alan Murrin, Oisín McKenna, Rebecca Ivory and Aimée Walsh tell us about their first books

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters