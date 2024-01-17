Wednesday’s Top Stories: Bord Gáis Energy announces fresh price cuts of up to 10%; Severe frost and icy conditions expected with weather warnings in place

Bord Gáis Energy announces fresh price cuts of up to 10%
Bord Gáis Energy has become the latest provider to announce a cut in the cost of its domestic electricity and gas with the price move set to save some of its customers more than €300 over the course of the year ahead.
It is the second time in four months Bord Gáis Energy has reduced the cost of its electricity and gas with the lower charges to take effect from February 29th.
When the two price cuts are added together some of its customers are likely to see the annual cost of their electricity and gas fall by about €1,000 when compared with last year.
Top News Stories
- Roscrea standoff: Government agrees ‘in principle’ to purchase disused hotel in town as ‘community hotel’: The Government has agreed “in principle” to support a plan to purchase a disused hotel in Roscrea as a “community hotel” as part of moves to defuse tensions over the accommodation of asylum seekers in the town.
- Severe frost and icy conditions expected with weather warnings in place: A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place across the country until Wednesday morning. Met Éireann has warned of severe frost and icy stretches, with the warning in place until 11am. The forecaster said there may be difficult travelling conditions, in particular for vulnerable people, as well as animal welfare issues.
- Assets to be disposed of faster under new plans for Criminal Assets Bureau: The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) is to be strengthened with stricter measures to be introduced around the disposal of assets, as part of new plans being introduced by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.
- Malahide pedestrianisation plan to go ahead despite stiff opposition: Divisive plans for a pedestrian shopping street dubbed north Dublin’s Temple Bar have been passed by local representatives, all but killing off any chances of a return to traffic.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Israel-Hamas war: Deal struck to deliver medical supplies to hostages and allow aid into Gaza: Palestinian militants battled Israeli forces in northern Gaza on Tuesday as a deal was struck between Israel and Hamas to deliver medicine to hostages and allow aid into Gaza.
The Big Read
- ‘I have been over-involved in my flatmate’s life and now I’m at breaking point’: Tell Me About It: You need to be healthy and functioning well as a human being if you are to be a source of support for others.
The best from Opinion
- Michael McDowell: The sad truth is that we do not have urban planning anywhere in Ireland
- David O’Brien: Ireland cannot allow beef and butter sales to come before human rights in China
- Kathy Sheridan: Why are Americans worried about Joe Biden’s age and not Trump’s?
Today's Business
- How do we solve the gender pensions gap?: For Ireland’s current and future workers, the hints that it’s unwise to rely solely on the State pension for retirement have been getting louder. From attempts to raise the pension age, projections for a rapidly ageing population, dropping home ownership rates and the introduction of Ireland’s auto-enrolment pension scheme – the message has been clear: if you want a comfortable retirement, your best bet is to fund it yourself while taking every employer contribution and government tax break you can get on the way.
Top Sports news
- Johnny Sexton’s retirement the biggest change as Andy Farrell picks his initial Six Nations squad: It would be true to Andy Farrell’s nature to largely stick with the players who saw him through a World Cup cycle that nearly was when this year’s initial Six Nations squad is announced on Wednesday at 2pm. Last year 37 players were named for the opening match against Wales.
Martyn Turner
Culture and Life & Style Highlights
- Irish debut writers to look out for in 2024: Ferdia Lennon, Maggie Armstrong, Alan Murrin, Oisín McKenna, Rebecca Ivory and Aimée Walsh tell us about their first books
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters