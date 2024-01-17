Johnny Sexton’s retirement the biggest change as Andy Farrell picks his initial Six Nations squad

Jack Crowley and Johnny Sexton during Ireland squad training in Tours, France, in October 2023. With Sexton now retired Crowley is ready to step in and aspire to be a commanding figure. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

It would be true to Andy Farrell’s nature to largely stick with the players who saw him through a World Cup cycle that nearly was when this year’s initial Six Nations squad is announced on Wednesday at 2pm. Last year 37 players were named for the opening match against Wales.

Johnny Sexton’s retirement will lead to the most profound team change that the Irish coach must make. But post-World Cup squads, by their character, reflect natural periods of change as well as some left-field picks for players who might be undercooked for this year but are prospects down the line, with Leinster’s Sam Prendergast coming to mind.

Farrell’s hands are tied somewhat at 10 with injuries to Ross and Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley. Eyes will be on whether Prendergast steps into Leinster’s game in Welford Road against Leicester. Jack Crowley, of course, is ready to step in and aspire to grow into the commanding figure Sexton used to be, while Ulster’s Billy Burns showed spark against Leinster that at least got him noticed again.

James Lowe’s return from injury last week was also timely, although Mack Hansen’s absence will spark a commotion over who takes his position on the right wing. Jordan Larmour, one of the more painful World Cup omissions along with Joey Carbery, has grabbed attention in recent weeks with busy, eye-catching play with Leinster. It is a feature of both Lowe and Hansen that they are always busy, always involved.

With Keith Earls retired, Shane Daly, Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash may also warrant call-ups, and in the centre Munster’s French-born Antoine Frisch would hope to kick on from his selection in the 2022 Emerging Ireland tour as he qualifies to play for Ireland through his Dublin-born grandmother. Jamie Osborne, who was named on last season’s opening squad, remains injured.

The pack, with impressive lock Joe McCarthy hoping to kick on, has a solid look with maybe Tom Stewart, the young Ulster hooker, pushing to join Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher, with Rob Herring suffering a significant elbow injury last week. Tom Ahern has also been in form with Munster. There were seven backrows picked last season, and Ulster’s Nick Timoney, who grabbed two tries against Leinster, not one of those.

It is now just over two weeks away from the tournament kicking off with the blockbuster clash of France and Ireland in Marseille. England are also on the road as they travel to Rome to face Italy at the Stadio Olimpico, while Wales and Scotland clash in Cardiff.

Perhaps one of Farrell’s most important selections is his choice as a new captain to replace Sexton, with next season particularly disrupted because of his involvement with the Lions. Farrell will take up that new role after the November internationals. Leinster backrow Caelan Doris has already ruled himself out of the armband, claiming it is not his time to step up, with Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan and Garry Ringrose the apparent front-runners for the role.