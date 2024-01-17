Severe frost and icy conditions expected with weather warnings in place

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place across the country until Wednesday morning. Met Éireann has warned of severe frost and icy stretches, with the warning in place until 11am. The forecaster said there may be difficult travelling conditions, in particular for vulnerable people, as well as animal welfare issues.

A yellow snow and ice warning is also in place for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 7am on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday. The UK Met Office have issued a yellow snow and ice warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry for all of Wednesday. It said frequent heavy snow showers would “continue to push inland, likely disrupting travel across the region”.

Met Éireann has also issued a weather advisory, which is in place until Friday, that says Arctic air will bring winter hazards this coming week. Sharp to severe frosts are expected with icy stretches on roads and pavements. Some sleet or snow will also occur at times, mostly for northern areas, and especially for hills.

Wednesday is due to be very cold with frost, ice, fog and freezing fog slow to clear through the morning, and lingering all day in some locations. Scattered showers of sleet and snow will affect the west and north at times, with highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees generally. Lowest temperatures will be between -1 and -5 degrees overnight.

Thursday will be another very cold but generally dry and sunny day. Scattered wintry showers will affect the north and northwest, however, with just the odd stray shower possible elsewhere. Highest temperatures will be between 1 and 5 degrees, with overnight lows of between -2 and -5 degrees.