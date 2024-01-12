Man (20s) injured in Temple Bar stabbing overnight

A man in his 20s has been injured following a stabbing in the Temple Bar area in Dublin on Thursday night.
The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Thursday, when the man was stabbed on Fishamble Street, close to Christchurch cathedral.
The man sustained injuries to his hand and was taken to St James’s Hospital. His injuries were not described as life-threatening.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing, and asked anyone with information to contact Kevin Street Station on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
