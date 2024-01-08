Deceased couple named as investigation continues into suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

The couple have been living in the area for the last 25 years and have two adult children. Photograph: iStock

A couple in their 60s who died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a house in Co Longford have been named as Paul and Morag Kavanagh.

Their bodies were discovered at the house which is in Killasonna, a rural townland about 5km outside of Granard on Saturday evening.

The couple have been living in the area for the last 25 years and have two adult children.

Gardaí said there was no criminal investigation being pursued and a file is being prepared for the Coroners Court. Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Bernadette (Ber) Fagan, who runs the Lus na Gréine family resource centre in Granard said the news for the local community was “devastating”.

She added: “Our thoughts are with their two children who would have loved their children. The whole community is in complete shock.”

Ms Fagan said Morag Kavanagh had been involved in various women’s groups that the resource centre had organised.

She was also involved with her in the parents’ association at St Fintan’s national school in Granard.

She described the Kavanaghs as a “very private family”.

“I knew Morag better. She was a lovely person.”

She said that any member of the Kavanagh family are welcome to avail of their counselling services.

Local councillor PJ Reilly expressed his sympathies to the family of the couple. “There is a sense of shock in a small rural area that something like this could have occurred,” he said. “The couple would be well-known within their own area.”

He said the tragedy emphasised the importance for people to have working carbon monoxide alarms especially in the cold weather where heat will be one.

Carbon monoxide, also known as CO, is a colourless, odourless, poisonous gas, which is at times referred to as a silent killer.

It can leak out if a boiler is faulty and does not properly burn carbon-based fuels such as coal, oil or gas.

Household appliances cause most cases of accidental exposure to carbon monoxide if they are poorly installed, maintained or ventilated.