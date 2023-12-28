Status yellow warning in place for some counties as clean-up from Storm Gerrit continues

Storm Gerrit caused travel chaos in Britain which was badly hit by the storm. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

The clean-up from Storm Gerrit is to continue this morning, as people living in Munster and Connacht have been told by Met Éireann to expect thunderstorms and possible flooding in some local areas.

Hundreds of people were without power in both Co Wexford and Co Clare on Thursday morning, with further power outages seen in Cork and Galway. ESB Networks crews have been working to restore power to homes that have been cut off following the storm.

Residents in Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford had been advised to stay indoors on Wednesday night, due to heavy winds during the storm.

⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Munster, Donegal, Connacht⚠️



Scattered thunderstorms with lightning activity expected. ⛈️

Hail possible too.



Possible impacts:

Power outages

Hazardous travelling conditions

Localised Flooding



Valid to 21:00 Thursday 28/12/2023 pic.twitter.com/HjpO2GlUQE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2023

Met Éireann issued a fresh status yellow weather warning for possible thunderstorms and hail on Thursday morning, covering Munster, Connacht, and Co Donegal.

The national forecaster warned the poor weather could lead to further power outages, localised flooding and dangerous conditions on roads. Met Éireann said the warning remains in place until 9pm on Thursday.

A further status yellow warning for wind and rain was issued for Clare, Kerry, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal, cautioning that heavy showers could lead to spot flooding in some places.

The forecaster said strong winds and gusts could cause damage, with large waves and heavy rain leading to risks of some flooding by coastal areas. The weather warning remains in place until Friday morning.

The forecast for the coming days shows the cold and unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend.