Two players become National Lottery millionaires just before Christmas

Christmas is often termed a magical time of year, but for two Lotto players it will be a life-changing one after the National Lottery announced there were two new millionaires following its Saturday night draw.

An online player in Co Kilkenny matched all six numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw to scoop the €1 million top prize. The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the ticketholder.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 01, 02, 03, 11, 32, 35 and the bonus: 42.

Separately, a north county Dublin player won the special “forgotten” €1,000,500 Lotto Plus raffle prize. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the AppleGreen store at Roundtower in Lusk in North County Dublin.

This raffle prize was returned to players after a ticket holder in Monaghan missed a prize claim last November for a Lotto Plus Raffle prize, which they won on Saturday, August 19th.

The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but last night’s draw saw a single Dublin player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in the draw were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1 million. While every ticket holder who had the winning raffle number won €500, one player has won €1 million, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning raffle number was: 9652.

There were 119,000 prize winners in Saturday’s bumper Lotto draw, but there was no winner of the €9.8 million jackpot on offer which rolls to an estimated €10.2 million next Wednesday.