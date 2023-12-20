Hotel prices to hit €10,000 for super luxury rooms in Dublin this weekend

The Princess Grace Suite at Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel comprises two bedrooms with king- and queen-sized beds, in the hotel’s Heritage Wing with views over St Stephen’s Green

Party-goers and shoppers looking for a festive short break may spend anything from €119 to €5,000 a night on hotel accommodation in Dublin in coming days.

For those who prefer to have some change for shopping after paying for their hotel, the relatively new Travelodge Plus on Townsend Street is offering rooms for two on Friday night for €119 with another €30 for breakfast for two. A booking for Saturday night will cost €129 without breakfast.

Go a little further out and the Mespil Hotel on the Grand Canal is offering an executive room for €139 on Friday including breakfast. The hotel has no availability for a two-night package for Friday and Saturday nights.

For those who like to push the boat out, there is the Princess Grace Suite in the Shelbourne, comprising two bedrooms with king- and queen-sized beds with views over St Stephen’s Green. It will cost guests €10,003 for two nights on Friday and Saturday December 22nd and 23rd.

Less expensive heritage rooms in the Shelbourne, also overlooking St Stephen’s Green, could be yours for the weekend for €1,578, including breakfast. For this you get access to the swimming pool and gym, but spa treatments are extra.

The PV Doyle Suite in Dublin’s Westbury Hotel, named after the hotel’s founder, is larger then an average apartment at 130sq m. Just off Grafton Street, it comes with a separate living area, two bathrooms, city views and original art. The suite costs €5,200 for the night of December 22nd. A de luxe room in the same hotel will cost €565 on the same night. But there is no availability in the hotel for the 23rd.

A week later, on December 30th, for post-Christmas relaxation and maybe the start of the seasonal sales, the five-star Conrad Hotel on Earlsfort Terrace is charging €305 for a room, plus €29 per person for breakfast.

The Marlin Hotel on St Stephen’s Green is offering a room for two for €224 on December 30th. Breakfast is €37 for two.

A quick look at the discount websites shows a double room for New Year’s Eve in many Dublin Hotels costs between €300 and €400. This includes Anantara The Marker (€315.40), The Grafton (€372) and The Riu Plaza Gresham (€274.59 including breakfast).

In Cork the Imperial Hotel is offering a bed-and-breakfast rate on Friday December 22nd of €226 for two people or €452 for two nights. The Maldron Hotel on South Mall is offering a room for two, with breakfast, on the same date for €164 including breakfast. There is no availability for December 23rd.

In Galway, where the Christmas markets are in full swing in Eyre Square, the Galmont Hotel is offering a bed-and-breakfast rate for a double room of €217.80 on Friday December 22nd. Two nights, Friday and Saturday, will cost €477.90. The Skeffington Arms Hotel on Eyre Square is offering a double room with breakfast on Friday for €187, and a two-night package costs €374.

In Limerick City, the Savoy Hotel is offering double rooms for Friday night from €239 or for Friday and Saturday the cost is €477. Prices include breakfast.

The Limerick Strand is offering rooms for €215 on Friday and €387 for Friday and Saturday, breakfast included.

In Waterford City, the Fitzwilton Hotel is offering a double room on Friday, at €156 including breakfast. A two-night stay will cost €312.

The Tower Hotel in Waterford is offering a room and breakfast for €170 on Friday. A two-night stay will cost €355.

Dynamic pricing, which is based on demand, may change these prices, which were correct at time of writing.

Denyse Campbell, president of the Irish Hotels Federation, said there were some “fantastic packages available throughout the country” this Christmas. She said hotels “really come into their own this time of the year” and “truly memorable experiences” were being created around the “magic of Christmas”.