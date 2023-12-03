Cold weather to last through the week with fog and icy patches during Monday commute

Monday will start out with fog, frost and icy patches for many, Met Éireann said. Photo: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times Keywords: ice accident slip injury frost winter snow weather met eireann footwear sneachta

Cold weather is to continue throughout next week with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, Met Éireann has forecast.

Outbreaks of rain will affect southern and southeastern coastal counties on Sunday evening, possibly falling as sleet or snow about high ground before gradually clearing eastward overnight, the forecaster said.

Elsewhere, it will be a largely dry and cold night with just isolated wintry showers.

Some patches of fog or freezing fog will form again through the night. The temperatures will be minus three to one degrees with light to moderate northerly winds developing, increasing fresh or occasionally strong in southern and eastern counties.

READ MORE

Monday will start out with fog, frost and icy patches for many, Met Éireann said.

Scattered showers will affect parts of the west and northwest, some of them wintry in the morning. Showers will affect eastern coastal counties too but they will mainly be of rain.

Elsewhere, there’ll be plenty of dry weather with spells of cold winter sunshine. The highest temperatures will be three to seven degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds, fresher in the south and east.

The weather will remain “very cold” with frost, ice and wintry precipitation into next week. It will turn milder from midweek, Met Éireann said.

Monday night is due to be another “very cold and mostly dry night with sharp to severe frosts developing and with just a chance of isolated showers near northern coasts”.

The lowest temperatures will generally be of minus three to one degrees, and slightly milder though for eastern areas with patchy light rain or drizzle possible.

Tuesday is forecast to be cold and frosty or icy with some fog and plenty of winter sunshine. It will be a dry day for most with just light outbreaks of rain and drizzle along eastern counties, the forecaster said.

Tuesday night is forecast to be dry for most at first with lowest temperatures of minus one to four degrees, coldest in the north.

It will turn milder from the southwest overnight as south-easterly winds strengthen and as outbreaks of rain extend north-eastward with some initial falls of sleet possible. Wednesday is forecast to be wet and breezy but a milder day with fresh to strong and gusty south-easterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, may lead to some spot flooding on Wednesday, Met Éireann said.

The highest afternoon temperatures of five to ten degrees, coolest in the north, are forecast for Wednesday.

Thursday will be a “much milder day” but wet and breezy with heavy outbreaks of rain followed by blustery showers. Current indications suggest that the rest of the week will continue unsettled with further spells of wet and breezy or windy weather.