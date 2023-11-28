Local authority councillors may chair new Community safety partnerships

The partnerships will replace Joint Policing Committees, which bring together the Garda, local authorities and councillors as well as the community and voluntary sectors. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (centre) with Garda Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon and Garda colleagues arriving for the Joint Policing Committee on Monday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The government is to safeguard the opportunity for local authority councillors to chair new Community Safety Partnerships, following discussions at cabinet on Tuesday.

One operates in each local authority area, and they are to be replaced by the Community Safety Partnerships which will have a broader membership including residents and community representatives.

A pilot scheme in three areas - Longford, Waterford and Dublin North Inner City - may be rolled out more widely under legislation working its way through the Oireachtas - the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill.

JPCs have been chaired by councillors, but political sources said there were concerns amongst parties that under the new structure, the role of local politicians could be marginalised.

It is understood that the matter was discussed at cabinet on Tuesday, with the issue raised by Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee pointed out that the legislation allowed for the minister to make regulations in relation to the operation of each partnership, including “the election of a chairperson and a vice-chairperson of a safety partnership, and the procedures to apply to ensure fairness and equity in the election process”.

The spokesman said the Bill provided the power to make regulations to ensure there is a flexible approach in how partnerships will operate.

“While there is nothing in the PSCS Bill which stops a councillor becoming the chair, the Minister will introduce a committee/report stage amendment to make it clear that it will be possible for a councillor to chair a partnership.”

Any amendment would be subject to the advices of the Attorney General, it is understood.