Ironman in Youghal called off for 2024 after double fatality

Footage taken from the ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork in August. Participants struggled to enter the water for the swimming stage of the event due to rough seas

US triathlon group Ironman has scrapped plans to hold a big race event next year in Youghal after two competitors died in the August event.

In a statement on Tuesday as it notified athletes of the decision, Ironman said it will “take a hiatus” from the event next year. The move is a blow to the Co Cork economy as the race draws thousands of athletes and supporters to the race, boosting the hospitality sector.

“Cork county and the town of Youghal has become a much-loved home for Ironman in Ireland, and the Irish triathlon community is important to us,” the group said.

“This pause will allow for further healing while we spend the next year assessing the best path forward to deliver an exceptional weekend of racing once again for our athletes in one of the most passionate host communities in the world.”

The move comes as consultants Grant Thornton carry out a review into the fatal race, commissioned by national governing body Triathlon Ireland. Ironman and Triathlon Ireland had clashed over the circumstances in which the race started in rough seas amid anxiety about water safety.

Athletes had complained of “horrendous” conditions during the sea swim part of the event in which Ivan Chittenden (64) and Brendan Wall (45) died.

Triathlon Ireland said its decision not to sanction the race because of safety issues was communicated to Ironman before the race began. That stance contradicted Ironman’s assertion that it was informed of the Triathlon Ireland decision not to sanction the race only hours after the swim finished.

The official sanction for a triathlon is a form of governing body permit for the race. According to Triathlon Ireland’s website, the insurance scheme for its members does not cover competitors in a race without such a sanction.

Ironman was notifying athletes on Tuesday morning that the 2024 races will not go ahead but held out the prospect of holding the event the following year.

“We are thankful for the support of Cork County Council, and we appreciate their continued partnership and commitment as we work collectively towards bringing back the event in the strongest way possible in 2025 and beyond,” the group said.

“Athletes who currently hold a deferral or credits for next year’s Ironman Ireland, Cork or Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork have been contacted about the options available to them.”