Passenger killed and two injured in single-vehicle crash in Co Down

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses to the fatal incident in Co Down. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A man has been killed and two people have been injured in a single-vehicle collision in Co Down.

The incident happened on Circular Road in Katesbridge, near Banbridge, after 12.30am on Saturday.

One passenger was killed and the driver and another passenger have been taken to hospital.

“Officers provided first aid alongside colleagues from other emergency services but sadly the man, a front-seat passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene,” Sergeant Miller-Devlin of the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

READ MORE

The road was closed but has since reopened to traffic.

Police in Northern Ireland appealed for any witnesses, adding: “We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12.00am and 12.30am to review any dashcam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101.”