Tánaiste praises Guinness Cork Jazz Festival founders as 45th edition of event gets under way

Tánaiste Micheal Martin has paid tribute to the founders of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival as the city prepares to celebrate its 45th anniversary when an estimated 100,000 visitors to the city are expected to contribute more than €45 million to the local economy.

Mr Martin said great credit was due to those who came up with the idea of holding a jazz festival on Leeside back in 1978 and promoted and developed it to the point where it is now an established event on the international jazz calendar, as well as one of Ireland’s top music festivals.

“It has a unique blend of world-class performances, fringe events and a vibrant cultural experience, all set in our picturesque city of Cork. What more could you want?” said Mr Martin who, when opening last year’s festival, revealed that he had never missed an opening of the festival.

“The fact that the festival is now in its 45th year is a testament to the founders and the committee. It’s all of the publicans and hoteliers who pull out the stops over the weekend, support from stakeholders like Fáilte Ireland, Cork City Council and Cork Airport.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Diageo Ireland's Colin Kenny with members of the New York Brass Band at the opening night of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival at the Metropole Hotel. Photograph: Darragh Kane

Mr Martin said particular credit was due to Guinness and its parent company Diageo, which invest significant time and money into the organisation and overall management of the festival, year after year, to ensure it remains a thriving success.

Now in its fifth decade, the festival owes its origin to the cancellation of a bridge convention due to be held at the Metropole Hotel over the October bank holiday weekend in 1978, prompting the hotel’s then marketing manager Jim Mountjoy to try to find a replacement event.

Speaking to The Irish Times in 2016, then festival director Jack McGowran said the genesis of the festival, which over the years has attracted such legendary names as Ella Fitzgerald, Buddy Rich, Herbie Hancock, Oscar Peterson, Chick Corea, Cleo Laine, Stéphane Grappelli and Dave Brubeck.

“Jim Mountjoy had a cancellation of a bridge tournament, and he went looking to replace it. And at the back of his head, he came across the idea of a jazz festival and he floated the idea to the local jazz society who used to play records in the Met,” he said.

“They all came together, and they got a sponsor, John Player, and they got Ronnie Scott to come over from England and that’s how it all started. It’s been run by the jazz committee, so it’s been a very good mix of local enthusiasm and expertise and some other expertise brought in over the years.”

Last year’s festival, which was the first full edition of the musical extravaganza since 2019 due to Covid, saw more than 100,000 visitors flock to the city for the weekend with an estimated impact of €45 million to the local economy and this year’s event promises to be even bigger.

This year’s festival kicked off with Grammy winner Macy Gray performing at a sold-out Cork Opera House on Thursday night and president of the Cork Business Association, Kevin Herlihy said it typified the benefits that the festival brings to the city and the Leeside economy.

Ethiopian keyboard player Hailu Mergia performing at St Lukes for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. Photograph: Darragh Kane

“It provides an incredible jazz upswing for all businesses and this year’s expanded programme features an extra date, more than 100 ticketed shows, 500 musicians from over 40 countries, and a music trail in 71 pubs, theatres, clubs and hotel venues across Cork city, Douglas and Kinsale.”

Colin Kenny, on trade sales and quality manager for Diageo Ireland, paid tribute to festival director Mark Murphy and his team for their tireless work over the past year to come up with an innovative and exciting programme.

“Mark and his team have put together an incredible programme that has something for everyone – from jazz purists to music lovers and those just wanting to soak up the electric festival atmosphere in Cork over the weekend.

Among the beneficiaries is Cork Airport which, as the international gateway to the festival, will welcome 53,000 passengers this weekend, with a significant portion of those passengers jetting in from the UK, continental Europe and farther afield.

Barry Holland, Cork Airport communications manager, said: “As soon as passengers touch down at Cork Airport this weekend, they will be greeted with a taste of “the jazz” with performances taking place within the terminal building on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest news and updates, including line-up announcements, fringe events, the music trail and more, see guinnesscorkjazz.com or follow the festival on @corkjazzfest.