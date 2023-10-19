Cork flooding: Floods in Co Cork ‘absolutely devastating’ as safety warning issued to motorists

Flooding in Midleton, Co Cork, caused by Storm Babet after more than a month's worth of rain fell in 24 hours. Photograph: Damien Rytel/PA Wire

Motorists have been urged to drive with care in Cork and other parts of the country affected by floods from Storm Babet after more than a month’s worth of rain fell in just 24 hours.

Several roads in the south and southeast were impassible on Thursday morning as local authorities and emergency services continued to assess the flood damage.

The damage to Midleton was “absolutely devastating”, fire station officer in the town Mark Sinclair said. “I’m born and bred in the town, I’ve seen many a flood, but none of this capacity. This came so quick. We helped as much as we could and tried to get as many people to safety as possible.

“We’re still going around checking on people to see if they need help,” he said on Thursday morning.

“Numerous calls came in during the day [Wednesday]. I think it was 11am that the river burst its banks – then by 2pm there was pure devastation. The main street was like a river.

“A lot of the shops have no insurance because it’s a flood zone, the town hasn’t seen anything like this in 400 years,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Mr Sinclair explained recent heavy rain had led to saturated ground and then there was high tide along with torrential rain, which led to the river bursting its banks.

Midleton solicitor Ken Murray told of how he noticed the waters rising from 11am and by early afternoon the water outside his office door was three feet deep. He was unable to open the door because of water pressure.

Looking out the window, he saw a man in a canoe and asked him to help, which he did by bringing him to the main street where he could see cars caught in the flood water. All local businesses were in the same position, he said – waiting to see what damage had been caused and what their next step would be.

Clean-ups will continue throughout the day in Cork where hundreds of properties were flooded. Impacted areas include Midleton, Glanmire, Riverstown, Whitegate, Castlemartyr, Killeagh, Raffeen, Glandore, Ringaskiddy and Cloyne.

The N25 at Castlemartyr was still closed, with diversions via Tallow, Conna, Rathcormac and Dunkettle in place.

Cork County Council has urged motorists to be aware of standing water with damage to roads. Drivers are also asked to be “especially conscious” of “vulnerable road users” such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Iarnród Éireann said services had resumed from Cork/Cobh. Bus transfers are in place to Midleton as the Carrigtwohill/Midleton line remains closed.

The mayor of Cork County, Frank O’Flynn, called for an investigation into why the weather warning for Cork during Storm Babet was not upgraded to red status.

“It should have been red,” he told Newstalk Breakfast. “There was a torrential downpour ... Had there been a red status warning, schools and businesses would have been more prepared, cars would not have been out on the roads and not as much damage would have been caused.”

He said: “Our outdoor staff went above and beyond the call of duty, they worked all day yesterday and last night, without them things would have been much worse. Now we have to clean up.”

Cllr O’Flynn pointed out that there had been bad flooding in Midleton in 2015 at which stage a flood-alleviation plan was promised but has not yet been put in place. Similar schemes in Fermoy, Bandon and Mallow had stood the test of time, he said. He was now calling for immediate funding to be made available for flood defences for Midleton.

The director of services at Waterford City and Council, Fergus Galvin, has told of the “significant impact” on the road networks in the west of the county.

“We had some very significant issues on the main national primary route, which is the main route for services from Rosslare port through Waterford and on to Cork, That was blocked for a period of time when the sea wall which runs adjacent the road approaching Youghal bridge, was blown out by the surface waters there yesterday morning, which led to to significant, very, very significant delays there.

“And the N72 national road, which runs between Dungarvan Town to Fermoy and Mallow and further west, again, we’ve had significant issues all along that at stretches that run along the Blackwater River, and the Blackwater River was subjected to very significant runoff surface water from the adjoining areas yesterday.”

Mr Gavin said it has not yet been possible to assess the extent of damage because the roads are still under water and are likely to be so for the rest of today. He said he had been speaking to colleagues who had no recollection of flooding of this scale in the last 30 to 40 years.

“I would appeal to people not to drive down those roads. It’s not just the risk of getting stuck in flood waters, but there’s a risk as well that there could be surface damage to the road structure itself and that that could cause significant difficulties.”