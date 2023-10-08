Gardaí say postmortem will determine investigation into death of man found unresponsive in Cork

Gardaí cordoned off the scene as a precautionary measure to allow for a scene-of-crime examination. File photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Gardaí say the results of a postmortem examination will determine the course of their investigation into the death of a man who had been found unresponsive near Cork Airport.

It is understood the man, a Ukrainian national in his 40s, was found in the car park of the Cork Airport Hotel early this morning when a motorist raised the alarm and paramedics attended to the man.

The man was initially treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, with initial reports suggesting he might have suffered a cardiac event.

However, gardaí cordoned off the scene as a precautionary measure to allow for a scene-of-crime examination. It is understood they have also seized a car, which will be forensically examined by Garda technical experts.

Gardaí have requested the services of the State Pathologist Office and say that their investigation will be guided by the findings of the postmortem on the deceased which is expected to take place at the morgue at Cork University Hospital on Monday.

It is understood the deceased was a Ukrainian refugee, who was staying at the Cork Airport Hotel which is currently being used to accommodate Ukrainians seeking international protection following the Russian invasion of their homeland in 2022.