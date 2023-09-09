Two injured following collision between car and train in Mayo

Gardaí continue to investigate at the scene of the incident at Prendergast’s Level Crossing in Garryredmond, Co Mayo. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two people have reportedly been injured in what gardaí have described as a “serious incident” involving a train and a vehicle near Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the train line outside the town at approximately 3:15pm on Saturday afternoon. It happened at Prendergast’s Level Crossing in Garryredmond.

The two injured people were the driver and his passenger, also a male. No one on the train has been reported to have suffered injuries in the incident.

The train involved was the 12.45 service from Heuston Station to Westport. Bus transfers are expected to operate on the Ballyhaunis/Claremorris/Ballyhaunis section of the line for the remaining Westport services on Saturday.

Gardaí and other emergency services are working at the scene. A garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as Gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene.”