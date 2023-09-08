‘Military grade’ guns seized and 16 officers injured during PSNI operation in Derry

A handgun which the Police Service of Northern Ireland said was recovered following disorder in Derry on Thursday. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

Military grade handguns, ammunition and explosives were seized in Derry by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) during searches on Thursday which prompted disorder that left 16 members of the force injured.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said he believed the intention was to use the weapons “to mount attacks in an attempt to kill police officers”.

While the investigation was ongoing and police were keeping an open mind, he said the “primary line of inquiry” centred on the dissident republican group the New IRA.

Three people – two men and a woman – have been arrested in connection with the seizure. A total of 16 police officers were injured during disturbances which broke out in the Creggan area of the city during the searches.

The officers’ injuries included “burns, head injuries and potential fractures”, the PSNI said. The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said four of those injured required hospital treatment.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said it had been an “exceptionally warm day which, combined with the time of day, drew large numbers of youths to the area”. Those involved could have been as young as eight, he added.

“Regrettably the situation quickly escalated with officers and their vehicles coming under sustained violent attack with heavy masonry and petrol bombs,” Mr Singleton said.

“Because of the material found, police had to maintain a presence over an extended period for our security and public safety. These were extremely difficult conditions for our officers, many of whom were in full personal protective equipment.”

Mr Singleton said authorisation had been given for the use of plastic baton rounds but none were fired.

He offered thanks to “our partners, community leaders and families in Creggan for their support, patience and understanding,” adding that a “number of families had to be evacuated from their homes to make safe these dangerous munitions”.

Mr McEwan said three searches were carried out in Derry on Thursday by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit as part of an “intelligence-led proactive counter terrorist operation”.

During the first search, in the area of Dove Gardens, more than £2,000 in cash was seized, he said. “A further search then took place in the Southway area, where we have recovered a handgun.”

In the third search, in the Creevagh Heights area, police seized two military hand grenades, another handgun, more than 50 rounds of ammunition and more than 1kg of plastic explosives.

“The significance of this recovery cannot be underestimated,” said Mr McEwan, who appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

“Not only was the intention here to kill and maim, but there is a total disregard for the wider community. These items were being stored in a residential area in close proximity to a children’s play area and any attack that would have been mounted would have taken place within our communities.”