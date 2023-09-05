Body of eight-year-old girl recovered from water after search operation off Cork coast

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter was deployed to participate in the search. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Emergency services searching for an eight-year-old girl who went missing off the coast of Fountainstown, Co Cork on Tuesday afternoon have found her body.

The body was recovered from the water in Fountainstown following an extensive search operation, led by Valentia Coast Guard with Coast Guard helicopter R115.

Gardaí confirmed that at approximately 7.45pm on Tuesday evening, the child’s body was recovered from the water.

“The body of the child will be removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place,” a Garda spokesperson said. “The coroner has been notified.”

READ MORE

The alarm had been raised at approximately 4.30pm on Tuesday after it was reported that a child was in difficulty in the water at Fountainstown Beach.

Fountainstown Beach is close to the entrance to Cork Harbour. Map: Datawrapper

The helicopter team was assisted by Garda units from nearby stations of Crosshaven and Carrigaline, Crosshaven Coast Guard, Crosshaven RNLI, Ballycotton RNLI, Mallow River Rescue, fire services and customs officers.

It is understood the child was swept out to sea while swimming at the beach.

Earlier on Tuesday, a man in his 80s died after getting into difficulty in the water at Curracloe Beach, Co Wexford.

After the alarm was raised, the man was removed from the water and received medical assistance on the beach. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident was attended by gardaí and emergency service, including a Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter unit.

The man’s body was later removed from the scene. “A file is being prepared for the coroner,” a Garda spokesperson said.