Man with severe mental illness who tried to murder mother is jailed for 10 years

A man with a severe psychiatric illness who tried to murder his mother and continues to pose a serious risk to his family and the public has been jailed for ten years.

Gearoid Coughlan will undergo six years of supervision by probation and psychiatric services following his release or face a further two years in prison. Mr Justice Paul McDermott stated that Coughlan, who has been detained at the Central Mental Hospital, will require further treatment before he can safely be reintroduced into society.

Mr Justice McDermott said Coughlan lacks insight into his illness and does not understand that to avoid further relapses he needs to take prescribed medication and avoid alcohol and illicit drugs.

The judge noted that Coughlan has been aggressive and violent towards numerous people, including his father, mother and hospital staff. The “appalling” attempted murder of his mother left her with catastrophic and lifelong, physical and mental injuries and she is lucky to be alive, the judge said.

Mr Justice McDermott said Coughlan had opted not to pursue a defence under the Criminal Law (Insanity) Act which may have resulted in him being found not guilty by reason of insanity. He said Coughlan had chosen to plead guilty to attempted murder because he would prefer to have a definite prison sentence rather than the indefinite period of detention in the Central Mental Hospital that would be imposed if he were found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge noted that it is not possible under Irish law for him to impose an indefinite hospital order and said this is a matter that has yet to be addressed by the Oireachtas.

Last December, Coughlan (32), of Ballycoughlan, Inishannon, Co Cork pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his mother Mary Coughlan on June 4th, 2021 at her home in Ballycoughlan. At a sentencing hearing in March, Ms Coughlan criticised the mental health services.

She said she is frustrated that people with paranoid schizophrenia are allowed to live in the community without the care they need, in particular, to ensure they stick to their prescribed medication.

Ms Coughlan said that a lack of communication regarding the level of risk posed by her son’s disease left her in an “unexpected, dangerous situation where I endured a horrific assault that almost cost me my life and will continue to impact my life forever. The assault by my son, who I never feared before, resulted in severe injuries including a traumatic brain injury.”