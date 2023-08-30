Roy Keane donates car to fundraising raffle for Co Cork hospice

Former Ireland footballer Roy Keane has donated a car worth over €30,000 to a hospice in Co Cork to be auctioned off as part of a fundraising raffle.

Keane, a Cork native, told staff at the Marymount University Hospital and Hospice last week that he will be covering the cost of the raffle’s prize, a Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid valued at €30,900. The car raffle fundraiser runs until February 14th 2024.

“Roy Keane’s incredible generosity means the world to us here,” said Enid Conway, fundraising and marketing manager at Marymount Hospice. “A huge community of people receive the special care delivered by Marymount. It is inspiring to see this acknowledged by anyone wishing to support what we do.

“Marymount is a unique and essential force of care for families in Cork and further afield. We are sincerely thankful for Roy’s gesture and the positive impact it will have for those in our care and their families. It really is a wonderful act of kindness.”

READ MORE

Built in 2011, Marymount Hospice provides palliative and respite care as well as bereavement support at its 44-bed in-patient facility.

Raffle tickets can be bought for a cost of €10 from the reception at Marymount Hospice, Cogans Toyota Carrigaline or online.