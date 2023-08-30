Man (40s) killed in single vehicle crash in Co Donegal named

Gardaí have appealed for footage of the fatal Donegal crash Photograph: Frank Miller / The Irish Times Crime, Garda., Gardai, murder, death, killing, incident, shooting

A driver aged in his 40s who was killed in a car crash in east Donegal on Tuesday morning has been named as Davey McLaughlin from Derry.

Mr McLaughlin died instantly following the crash at Bridgend close to the Derry border. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which happened at Carrowreagh around 8.30am.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital to be identified by family members.

He is the fourth person to die on Donegal’s roads so far this year and the second to die this month. Eight people have been killed on Irish roads since last Friday, when four young people died in a crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

On August 5th 19-year-old Connor McGinley from Milford lost his life when the car he was driving went out of control and struck a tree on the outskirts of Kerrykeel at 3.30am.

The latest fatal crash in the county happened in the townland of Carrowreagh.

The road was closed for most of the day on Tuesday while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene.

It has since been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam), and who were travelling in the Bridge End to Killea area between 8.00am and 9.30am on Tuesday 29th August, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.