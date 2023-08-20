Two participants die during swimming leg of Youghal Ironman event

Two participants in the Ironman competition in Youghal, Co Cork have died in separate incidents during the event on Sunday morning.

One of the men who died is Irish but had been living in the UK while the other was a native of Canada.

One of the men was in his 60s and the other was in his 40s. The men had been taking part in the 1.7km swim portion of the event when they got in to difficulties. Both men were removed from the water by emergency services and were pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The swimmers were among several thousand competitors who entered the water at the Front Strand in Youghal. Some were competing in the 70.3 mile half triathlon while others were taking part in the full 226.3 km full race.

The 70.3 mile event had to be postponed on Saturday in the aftermath of Storm Betty. It was rescheduled for Sunday along with the main Ironman event. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The event is continuing.

In a statement, the organisers for Ironman said that they “were deeply saddened to confirm the death of two participants”.

“During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

“We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

The Office of the State Pathologist has been informed and postmortem examinations are expected to be carried out on Monday. The deaths are being linked to possible medical episodes.

Around 3,000 athletes have been competing across the Ironman 70.3 event and full-distance Ironman races. Some 50 percent of the full-distance athletes and 75 percent of the Ironman 70.3 athletes come from Ireland. The remainder of athletes hail from countries such as the US, Germany and France.