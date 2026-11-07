Unaccompanied L-driver leads gardaí on ‘mad’ 15-minute high-speed pursuit

Gardaí switched on their blue lights and indicated for the Audi to pull over, but Devidas Pilypas instead increased his speed. Stock photograph: Collins

An unaccompanied learner driver who led gardaí on a 15-minute high-speed pursuit in a “moment of madness” has been disqualified from driving for three years and told to make a €2,000 contribution to Spinal Injuries Ireland.

Devidas Pilypas (22) pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment and one of dangerous driving on August 26th, 2024.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that gardaí in an unmarked patrol car became aware of a black Audi swerving between lanes and undertaking them.

They switched on their blue lights and indicated for the Audi to pull over, but Pilypas instead increased his speed.

A few minutes later, the car stopped momentarily on the Old Bawn Road. One garda approached the car, and Pilypas took off at speed. The garda car had to take evasive action to avoid being struck.

The court was told there was a 15-minute pursuit across local and national roads and the M50, during which Pilypas often drove at excessive speed and oncoming cars were forced to take evasive action.

On the Firhouse Road near the entrance to Dodder Valley Park, a woman crossing the road at a green pedestrian light had to jump on to the footpath to avoid being struck, as Pilypas did not slow down.

He also joined the M50 southbound, cutting across three lanes of traffic. At the junction 12 exit, he appeared to be taking the off-ramp, but then swerved back on to the motorway, causing a truck to brake sharply.

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At junction 12 northbound he drove at another road user, forcing them to mount a footpath to avoid a collision.

The court was told the pursuit came to an end on the Ballycullen Road after a stinger was used to stop the vehicle.

Pilypas, of St Maelruaus Park, Dublin, was initially unco-operative and refused to be handcuffed. Gardaí deployed pepper spray, and he was arrested.

He was fully co-operative at the Garda station and made full admissions when interviewed. When asked by gardaí if he believed he was in full control of the car, he replied “about 50 per cent”.

Pilypas has no previous convictions and has not otherwise come to Garda attention. He had a provisional licence and the tax on the car had expired.

The investigating garda agreed with his defence that Pilypas was co-operative at the Garda station, saying Pilypas told him that he had panicked. “I believe it was a moment of madness which lasted 15 minutes,” the garda said, adding that in his view, it may also have been related to Pilypas driving on a provisional licence and the car’s tax being expired.

Defence counsel asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty plea, acceptance of full responsibility, and the contents of a probation report.

Defence counsel submitted that this offence ordinarily requires a custodial sentence, but he asked the court to consider not imposing that immediately in light of the mitigation and his client’s background.

On Friday Judge Sheahan said Pilypas’s behaviour amounted to “serious offending”.

She noted that society has recently been made aware how devastating this type of offending can be and that Pilypas’s actions had put innocent people at risk.

She imposed a two-year sentence, suspended in full for two years on strict conditions, including that Pilypas make a contribution of €2,000 within six months to Spinal Injuries Ireland. The judge also disqualified Pilypas from driving for three years.