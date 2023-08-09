Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack after Navan apartment block fire

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack after a fire broke out at an apartment block in Navan, Co Meath, on Monday evening.

According to a Garda statement, a number of residents had to be evacuated from the apartments at Academy Square. The building itself and a number of cars have been damaged. No injuries were reported.

Gardaí received reports of the fire in progress at an underground car-park in the apartment building shortly before 7pm.

“The scene was preserved and a technical examination was conducted. An investigation at Navan Garda station is underway,” read the statement. The Garda confirmed that an investigation has been launched into an incident of suspected criminal damage by fire.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have been in the Academy Street area between 6pm and 7pm on Monday, August 7th, 2023 and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Academy Street area at these times are asked to make this footage available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.