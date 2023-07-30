Motorcyclist (40s) dies after collision with car in Co Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision in Castleruddery Lower to come forward

A man in his 40s has died after his motorbike collided with a car in Co Wicklow.

The collision occurred in Castleruddery Lower, Donard, shortly after 11am yesterday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The road remained closed for several hours to allow investigations to take place.

READ MORE

An Garda Síochána are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

[ Spiritans face more than 30 legal cases over past child abuse ]

Any road users were travelling in the area between 10:30am and 11:30am and who may have camera footage are asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The latest figures from gardaí show 96 people have been killed on Irish roads as of July 28th. The breakdown shows that 39 drivers, 22 pedestrians, 18 passengers, two e-scooter driver/passengers and 13 motorcyclists.