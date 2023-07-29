Ordinary people should rally around library staff facing protests in Cork – Mick Lynch

Leading London-Irish trade unionist Mick Lynch pictured in Shandon, Cork city. Lynch was honoured with the Cork 2023 Spirit of Mother Jones Award in recognition of his campaigning work to protect the pay and conditions of rail workers in the UK. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

The people of Cork should rally around beleaguered library staff as they face down harassment by activists protesting about the availability of LGBTQ+ literature to young adults in the city’s libraries, leading British trade unionist, Mick Lynch has said.

Mr Lynch, the head of Britain’s National Union of Rail, Maritime & Transport Workers, rose to public prominence leading rail strikes and joining wider left-wing demonstrations. His television appearances, arguing for the rights of the workers he represents, were widely shared as he dismissed criticisms in what was seen as a “no-nonsense” fashion.

He said he was fully behind library staff at Cork City Libraries Grand Parade branch and other branches, who have been confronted at work by a small group of far-right-affiliated activists protesting books available on their shelves.

Staff in Cork have been filmed by activists as they accused them of grooming children while they have also been called paedophiles on social media with similar incidents taking place in libraries in Kerry, Louth and Dublin.

READ MORE

Mr Lynch said: “People have the right to work free of that kind of harassment if they’ve got a job to do and there’s also a freedom of speech issue and I’m sure all library workers are on the side of the freedom of speech and human rights issues, but you shouldn’t get harassed at work.

“Workers should have the right to carry out their functions free of that kind of pressure … so the authorities have got to do something about it but also the people of Cork and the trade union movement and communities have got to rally around – I’m in total solidarity with library staff on this.

“Of course, if you have an issue with a book, you can also choose not to read the book - there is self-censorship, you don’t have to look at something that offends you and you don’t have to read something you disagree with but sometimes reading something you disagree with is good for you.”

Mr Lynch is a regular visitor to Cork where his father, Jack was born on Gunpowder Lane on the city’s southside and was speaking at the Cork Mother Jones Festival, where he was receiving a “spirit of Mother Jones” award for his union work,

Mother Jones, born Mary Harris in Cork in the 1830s, was an important union organiser in 19th century America.

He cited groups like Rock Against Racism and the Anti-Nazi League facing down the rise of the far right in Britain in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but the far right was on the rise in the UK again fuelled by anti-migrant sentiment and such movements need to be confronted again.

“The Irish in Britain are well used to anti-migrant hostility going back to the 1850s when Irish people started arriving in England and in Scotland and people feared that they were going to take their jobs so it’s nothing new – that’s what lies behind the Celtic-Rangers rivalry in Scotland.

[ Calls to protect library staff from harassment from far right agitators over LGBTQ+ books ]

[ Trade unions cannot focus just on pay and conditions, Mick Lynch tells Cork event ]

“It all comes from anti-migrant sentiment that we all have had to live with, and Mother Jones as a labour activist in America had to deal with it there too where a lot of people in Irish and German communities felt that freed slaves were a threat to their wages.

“And the American trade unions had to deal with that really difficult issue, because in some ways it’s true - if you have a lot of people who have never earned a wage coming into an economy, that is a difficult thing to deal with and you just have got to face that in a frank way.”

Mr Lynch said his late father used to tell him about the Blueshirts in the 1930s when he was growing up in Cork, but ordinary Irish people had faced down that particular threat and the same determined approach needs to be taken now.

He said the Irish Right were simply copying their British counterparts with their opposition to immigrants and the way to deal with them was to confront them on the streets and in communities affected by poor services, unemployment, and drug problems where they sought to gain support.

“So you have to put together a coalition to deal with this stuff and you need experienced trade unionists at the heart of that coalition and you need to work among sports fans, you need to work with music fans and get all these ideas out there and confront the racism and the bigotry.

“Because it’s easy to hate someone - it’s the simplest and easiest reaction to any problem to hate someone - it’s much harder to be kind - somebody put that in a song once, but he’s gone in a peculiar way himself, has Stephen Patrick Morrissey.”