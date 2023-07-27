‘Tralee here we come!’ says Kathryn Thomas, co-host of Rose of Tralee

Kathryn Thomas will join Dáithí Ó Sé as co-host for this year’s Rose of Tralee. It will be the first time there have been joint presenters of the competition, which takes place at Kerry Sports Academy at the Munster Technological University on August 21st and 22nd.

Thirty-two roses will represent the Irish diaspora worldwide this year.

Ms Thomas said she was “honoured and so excited” to join Mr Ó Sé, who will present the show for the 12th time next month. “The festival has such an incredible legacy in Ireland and all around the world – no better way to celebrate such incredible women,” she said.

“I’ve grown up watching it each year, so it’s very special to get the opportunity to present alongside Dáithí. I can’t wait to get started. Tralee here we come!”

Mr Ó Sé said he was “over the moon” to be back presenting the competition and to welcome his new co-host. “Kathryn and I have known and worked with each other for over two decades, so no doubt there’s plenty of craic in store,” he said. “We can’t wait to meet this year’s incredible 32 Roses, and make our way to Tralee.”

Anthony O’Gara, executive chairman of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, said: “We’ve had many firsts over the years, and joint presenters for rose selection will bring another level of excitement to the proceedings.

“Kathryn is in the very best of company with our esteemed colleague Dáithí, who is a great ambassador for the festival, and we look forward to seeing what they both have in store for this year’s show.”