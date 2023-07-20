Ronan Keating sings tribute to his brother Ciaran at funeral in Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Ronan Keating helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, for his funeral. The older brother of Ronan Keating died in a two-car crash near Swinford in Co Mayo on Saturday. Photograph: PA

Ronan Keating performed a musical tribute to his older brother Ciarán at his funeral in Mayo.

Father-of-three Ciarán Keating (57) was killed in a road crash on Saturday afternoon on the N5 near Swinford, Co. Mayo. His wife Annemarie was injured and remains in hospital.

Mr Keating was described by his sons as “funny, talented, kind” and “our hero”. Mourners were told that he and his wife had plans to go to Disneyland, travel America and embark on a cruise when Annemarie (a secondary schoolteacher in Westport) retired.

Ronan Keating was amongst the pallbearers on Thursday as his brother’s coffin was carried through the hushed streets of Louisburgh for the funeral mass in St. Patrick’s Church. He later performed a song in his brother’s honour.

READ MORE

The seaside town came to a standstill as a mark of respect for a man endeared by the local community after relocating there from Dublin with Annemarie in the 1990s.

Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, for his funeral. The older brother of Ronan Keating died in a two-car crash near Swinford in Co Mayo on Saturday. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

In an emotional eulogy, Conall Keating described his dad as “funny, talented, kind, genuine, loving, caring and strong”.

He said his mother and father had been together for 41 years. The Louisburgh couple have three children - Conall, Ruairí and Aisling.

“Both were born in Dublin overlooking Dublin Bay,” Conall explained. “They fell in love with the west of Ireland. After getting married in 1992 they decided to raise their family overlooking Clew Bay.

“They had many years of joy and happiness and then four years ago became grandparents, their proudest title.

“There were so many things we wanted to do with him. He has been taken from us far too soon. Our lives have been changed forever and our hearts are broken. This is not what we expected. I am honoured to call him my dad and he will be remembered forever and carried with us for the rest of our lives.”

Ciarán’s other son, Ruairí, a soccer player with Cork City FC also spoke describing his dad as “a leader, a rock, our hero” and a hardworking man who never missed a day’s work.

Gerry Keating, Ciarán’s father, mentioned the fact that Ciarán always attended Ruairí’s football matches and would text him (Gerry) at half-time during games.

“If he text me I knew they would be one up,” he said. “But if he didn’t text me and I texted him they would be one down. On Saturday I was waiting for the text and at a quarter past eight got the bad news. It was the worst news in my life”.

Ronan Keating was loudly applauded after delivering a moving rendition of his single, ‘This is Your Song’, a number penned by himself as a tribute to Marie, his mother, who died of cancer, aged only 51.

The Mount Sion Choir, Waterford, who released their version of the song to raise funds for the Marie Keating Foundation’s national cancer support and survivorship services, sang throughout the funeral ceremony.

In a homily at the funeral Mass, Fr. Mattie Long, parish priest of Louisburgh (Kilgeever), told mourners that July 2023 will be forever etched in the memories of all members of the Keating family.

Keith Duffy outside St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, after the funeral of Ciaran Keating. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

“A person that was so full of life and humour and fun and energy is gone from us and there is now a void, an emptiness,” he added.

Prayers for Annemarie’s full and speedy recovery were recited at the funeral Mass.

At the conclusion of the Mass, Ruairí Keating, at the request of his mother, recited a brief poem by Raymond Carver entitled ‘Late Fragment’.

Former Boyzone singers including Keith Duffy, members of Cork City FC and representatives of the Marie Keating Foundation cancer charity were among the mourners.