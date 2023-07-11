Heavy showers and thunderstorms to continue over the next fortnight

More heavy rainfall, spot flooding and thunderstorms are expected for the next two weeks. A view of people during a rain shower on Grafton Street, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

Warm showery conditions, heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the next two weeks, according to Met Éireann.

Although Tuesday has started out bright and sunny with temperatures up to 19 degrees in places, later in the day, cloud is forecasted to increase along the coasts.

Tonight, showery outbreaks of rain will move eastwards across the country, according to Met Éireann, with temperatures falling to between nine degrees.

More heavy rainfall, spot flooding and thunderstorms are expected for the next two weeks according to the meteorological service, with weather more unsettled than usual for July.

Matthew Martin, forecaster with Met Éireann said this morning that the unsettled weather is expected to remain for the next two weeks, with temperatures around average for July, maybe slightly lower, but rainfall averages higher than usual.

“There will be further heavy showers and thunderstorms at times over the next two weeks, that would be the main feature, so there will be further heavy falls of rains at times,” Mr Martin said.

“Obviously what day that occurs is too soon to say but definitely it will be further heavy showers and spot flooding.”

The western half of the country is more likely to see this significant rain, but all areas are at risk, he added.

“The last two weeks, the most rain has been across the midlands and the west of the county, the east and southeast has actually had rainfall totals actually near or below average.”

Soil moisture deficits are getting back to normal everywhere except in the east and southeast, following last month’s dry spell during the hottest June on record, Mr Martin also said.

Tomorrow, is expected to bring another day of scattered showers, some prolonged and heavy over Ulster, with better sunshine elsewhere. Maximum temperatures up to 19 degrees are expected and a mix of sunny spells and showers will continue throughout the week.

Met Éireann predict the weekend will remain unsettled with further heavy showers or spells of rain expected, breezy and blustery winds with temperatures in the mid to high teens. However, sunny breaks are expected too.

