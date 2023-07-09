Kevin Bakhurst’s first week: What’s in store for new RTÉ director general amid ‘existential’ crisis

After a long and tumultuous two-and-a half-weeks for the State’s national broadcaster, this coming one will prove to be pivotal as the new director general (DG) steps into the role.

Kevin Bakhurst (57) will be the 12th person to hold the post. He is a former BBC news editor and executive who was RTÉ's news and current affairs boss from 2012 until 2016.

Mr Bakhurst returned to London after that, having lost out on the DG job to Dee Forbes, and took up a role with British communications watchdog Ofcom.

But now he is returning to the Irish broadcaster with a mammoth task ahead. The role was already viewed as challenging, with RTÉ in a 2021 report being described as facing an “existential” crisis and having acute financial problems.

The 2021 report was written by consultants Mediatique, who were asked by the then Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) to analyse the performance of public-service broadcasters RTÉ and TG4.

Radical restructuring

The report found that while RTÉ can “continue with salary caps, attempts to reduce headcount via voluntary redundancy plans and further reform of its content mix”, a more radical restructuring would need Government guidance.

“Short of increased borrowing or seeking permission to use the proceeds from the land sale to cover current account deficits ... RTÉ will need to be rescued,” the report warned.

The broadcaster has, over the years, made a number of calls for the Government to help with these issues, such as a reform of the licence fee system and increased State funding.

But now, following the recent revelations around hidden payments to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, and the use of a barter account for a variety of reasons including the purchasing of nearly €5,000 worth of flip flops, the task of rescuing the broadcaster has become even more difficult.

Mr Bakhurst himself has admitted the job is now drastically different from the one for which he applied several months ago.

The first port of call for Mr Bakhurst will be on Monday, the first day of his job, when he will unveil his plan to reshuffle the executive board. Government figures have already indicated the plan must have sweeping changes.

Any potential reshuffle could have ramifications, however. As was seen following the resignation of former DG Ms Forbes, if an individual is no longer employed by the broadcaster, they cannot be compelled to appear before an Oireachtas committee meeting.

Given many policymakers still have significant questions for those at the top end of the broadcaster, that is something that will likely be kept in mind.

Mr Bakhurst will also be in touch with staff via email first thing on Monday morning, and will informally meet staff to answer questions they may have.

PAC interrogation

On Thursday, Mr Bakhurst himself will appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). It will likely be an intense meeting for the new DG, who will be interrogated about his plans and capability to rebuild trust in the organisation.

That loss of trust is a core issue for those employed by the broadcaster, as well as for the public.

Speaking to reporters last week, Mr Bakhurst acknowledged the importance of this: “I just want to say to the audience of RTÉ, my job is to restore trust. Clearly that’s been severely damaged. Again, I apologise for that.”

Mr Bakhurst made an initial attempt at addressing the internal disillusionment by meeting the Trade Union Group on Friday morning, in a discussion that was described as “frank and robust” by attendees.

Over the weekend, he was in Montrose in casual attire introducing himself to staff, recognising the call for a cultural change by those who work for the broadcaster

Mr Bakhurst has, on multiple occasions, set out his intention to meet staff in groups over the coming weeks to hear about their concerns. That announcement was widely welcomed. A significant gripe raised among staff was the lack of communication with senior management since the scandal first emerged.

These meetings and continued communication will be the first steps in attempting to rebuild the trust that has been lost. While staffers have expressed positivity about these initial steps, they say what is more important is the actions that are taken after the words are said.