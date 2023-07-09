Body found in search for teenager missing on Achill holiday

When Sebastian Palma Sigmond was last seen, he was wearing a navy blue jacket and trousers, brown boots and a peaked cap, gardaí said

Gardaí have stood down the search for a teenager who went missing on Achill Island, Co Mayo, on Friday, following the discovery of a body on Sunday evening.

Sebastian Palma Sigmond (18) was last seen by his family at about 5pm on Friday evening, when he left to go walking in the Dooagh area of Achill.

It is understood the teenager had been on holidays visiting family on the island.

A number of agencies were involved in the search, including the Coast Guard and Civil Defence.

In a statement on Sunday, Gardaí said: “Following the discovery of a body in the Dooagh area of Achill on the evening of Sunday 9th July 2023, the missing person appeal for Sebastian Palma Sigmond has been stood down.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.”