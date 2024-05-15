Sunny weekend ahead as temperatures to reach 20 degrees

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with highs of between 16 and 20 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. Photograph: Alan Betson

The country is in store for another weekend of sun, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 20 degrees on Sunday.

Met Éireann is forecasting a damp and drizzly start to Saturday, but clouds will give way to sunshine – first in the north, before spreading through the rest of the country. Highest temperatures on Saturday will range between 15 and 19 degrees generally, cooler in northern and northwestern counties.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, with highs of between 16 and 20 degrees in light northerly or variable breezes. While the country will mostly see a mix of cloud and sunny spells on Sunday, there is a chance of the odd shower.

The lead-up to the weekend paints a more unsettled picture: Wednesday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with the mercury set to hit 20 degrees in some areas. However, scattered showers are forecast, possibly turning heavy in western areas, and bringing a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

Overnight fog will clear on Thursday morning for another day of sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers again will turn heavy in places, with a chance of thunderstorms developing. Met Éireann is forecasting highs of 17 to 21 degrees.

Friday will start off cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected. Sunny spells will break through as the day goes on. Friday will be slightly cooler than previous days this week, according to Met Éireann, with temperatures between 16 and 19 degrees.

After the weekend of good weather, the outlook is less cheerful for next week. Early forecasts by Met Éireann indicate that there will be showers or long spells of rain in store next week.