Slovakia’s prime minister in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot ‘multiple times’

Slovakia’s populist prime minister Robert Fico is in a life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon, it has been reported.

In a message posted to his Facebook account, it was said that Mr Fico “has been shot multiple times and is currently in life-threatening condition.

“At this moment he is transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute procedure. The next few hours will decide.”

Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Mr Fico (59) was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150km northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters.

A suspect has been detained, TA3 said.

Deputy speaker of parliament, Lubos Blaha, confirmed the incident during a session of Slovakia’s parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

Slovakia’s major opposition parties, Progressive Slovakia and Freedom and Solidarity, cancelled a planned protest against a controversial government plan to overhaul public broadcasting that they say would give the government full control of public radio and television.

“We absolutely and strongly condemn violence and today’s shooting of premier Robert Fico,” said Progressive Slovakia leader Michal Simecka.

“At the same time, we call on all politicians to refrain from any expressions and steps which could contribute to further increasing the tension.”

President Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.

“I’m shocked,” Ms Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

In a Facebook post, the Slovak emergency service dispatched a helicopter to a 59-year-old man in Handlova after receiving information that he had been shot.

A reporter for the daily newspaper Dennik N daily heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the prime minister to a car.

A witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.

The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon: “I am deeply shocked by today’s attack on prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico.

“The attack on prime minister Fico is an attack on democracy, a fundamental value of the European Union and one we all share.

“All of our thoughts and our solidarity are with Robert, his family and the Slovakian people.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen condemned an attack on Mr Fico, she said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family”, she said.

Other European leaders have paid tribute to Mr Fico following the incident, including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who called the attack “appalling”.

“Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere,” Mr Zelesnkiy said on X.

Mr Fico returned as prime minister of the central European country, which is a member of the European Union and Nato, for the fourth time last year after shifting political gears to appeal to a changing electorate.

During a three-decade career, Mr Fico has moved between the pro-European mainstream and nationalistic positions opposed to European Union and US policies. He has also shown a willingness to change course depending on public opinion or changed political realities.

The shooting in Slovakia comes three weeks ahead of crucial European Parliament elections, in which populist and hard-right parties in the 27-nation bloc appear poised to make gains. – AP/Reuters