Decision on Garda file relating to 2017 death of Jamie Tighe Ennis in Dublin expected within months

Flowers at the scene where Jamie Tighe Ennis, from Artane, was shot on Moateview Avenue in Coolock.

A decision on the Garda file relating to the death of Jamie Tighe Ennis is expected from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) within six months, an inquest has heard.

Det Inspector Donncha Maguire told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Tuesday morning that he believed it was realistic that a direction from the DDP’s office would be forthcoming before the end of the year.

Mr Ennis (24), of Timbermill Apartments, Artane, Dublin, was shot dead in a housing estate on Moateview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin, on October 28th, 2017.

Insp Maguire asked coroner Dr Clare Keane for a six-month adjournment of the case under section 25 of the Coroner’s Act 1962. He told the court that Mr Ennis’s family had been updated on the status of the case. They were not in attendance in court.

Meanwhile, the inquest into the death of another gun violence victim, Zach Parker, was adjourned for six months on Wednesday.

Mr Parker (23), of Jugback Green, Applewood, Swords, Co Dublin, was shot dead on January 17th, 2017, outside a gym in Swords.

Insp Maguire told Dublin District Coroner’s Court that an “investigative task is still ongoing” into the death of Mr Parker, but that he was not in a position to advise on when it would be finished. He asked the court for a six-month adjournment of the case, which was granted by coroner Aisling Gannon.

He told the court that Mr Parker’s family – who were not in attendance – were aware of the adjournment application.