Man dies on west Cork island while on family holiday

The Irish Coast Guard began a search after a man went missing on Cape Clear Island. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Time

A postmortem will be held after a man (44) died during a family holiday on an island off west Cork over the weekend.

It is understood the man was playing football with family members around 5pm on Saturday at Cape Clear in Roaringwater Bay off Baltimore when the ball went over a cliff.

The man took a detour along the coastline to get to the foot of the cliffs to retrieve the ball but when he failed to return, his wife went looking for him but could find him.

She thought he may have returned via another route but when she got back to where the family were staying and discovered he had not returned, she raised the alarm.

The Irish Coast Guard centre at Valentia began a search, tasking the Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon to assist.

Baltimore RNLI’s Alan Massey boat went the side of Cape Clear where the man had was last seen.

However, a civilian boat found the man, whom it appeared had slipped on rocks and suffered a head injury. Baltimore RNLI recovered the man and brought him back to Baltimore RNLI station where a doctor pronounced him dead.

His body was later taken to Cork University Hospital for postmortem.

Gardaí will look to prepare a file for the coroner’s court and are hoping the postmortem will establish whether the man died from a head injury or from drowning.