Woman airlifted to Cork hospital after getting into difficulties trying to rescue son from sea

A woman in her late 30s has been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulties while trying to rescue her young son from the sea off the coast of Co Cork on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened sometime after noon when the boy, believed to be aged around 10, got into difficulty while swimming at Ballycroneen near Ballycotton in east Cork.

The boy’s mother entered the sea to try and help her son but she herself got into difficulty and the alarm was raised with the boy managing to make his way to rocks near the shore.

Ballycotton RNLI all-weather lifeboat, the Douglas Aikman Smith, was launched at 12.45pm and made its way to the scene and located the woman.

The crew managed to rescue the woman and bring her back to Ballycotton pier in an operation overseen by Irish Coast Guard marine rescue co-ordination centre in Valentia, Co Kerry.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter from Waterford, Rescue 117, rescued the boy from the rocks and brought him to Ballycotton pier.

The helicopter then airlifted the woman, who was in a critical condition, to Cork University Hospital while her son, who was not seriously injured, was taken by ambulance to be checked out.

The Crosshaven RNLI inshore lifeboat also assisted in the operation as did Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue units from Ballycotton and Guileen while gardaí were also notified of the incident.

It’s understood that woman and her husband and their family are not originally from east Cork but have been living in the Cloyne area, not far from Ballycotton, for a number of years.