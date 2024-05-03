Tara Mines set to reopen after workers vote to accept deal

Members of the three unions representing workers at Tara Mines have voted to accept an agreement intended to provide a basis for a phased reopening of the facility from next month.

All three ballots produced results in favour of acceptance with Siptu, which has the largest membership at the company and whose members stand to be most impacted by the provision in the deal for a further 150 job losses, declaring a two-to one-margin (67 per cent to 33 per cent) in favour of acceptance.

Members of Connect, which represents a smaller number of tradespeople at the mine, voted 79 per cent to 21 per cent while the vote among members of Unite was 72 per cent to 28 per cent in favour.

“This has been a really, really difficult time for people who have been asked to take on a very significant amount of change to the way they work and accept a very significant number of redundancies but the unions have worked hard to obtain the best deal possible for their members in the circumstances and I think that is reflected in the results of the ballot,” said senior Siptu official Adrian Kane.

“The outcome should at least provide certainty regarding the mine’s future and we will get communicate the result to the company’s management. I would expect they will open the redundancy deal and move forward with reopening the mine as agreed,” he said.

Under the terms of the deal, it is envisaged there will be about 160 jobs losses on top of the roughly 50 people who have left the company since the mine was closed on a temporary basis last summer.

There will also be substantial changes to rostering and other work practices as well as new arrangements with regard to outsourcing.

Core rates of pay are understood to have been preserved, however, for future entrants as well as current staff and some of the measures put forward by the company in its rescue plan will not now be adopted.

Production at the Boliden-owned facility in Co Meath was shut down last July with the then workforce of 650 workers temporarily laid off after what the company said were “significant and unsustainable financial losses” amid soaring energy prices and falling zinc prices globally.

Tara Mines subsequently reported 61 per cent decline in revenues for last year, driven by the lower zinc prices, lower metal grades, a weaker US dollar, and lower production due to the suspension of operations.

Under the terms of the deal, the mine is set to reopen on a phased basis over the coming months with the first group of workers expected to return during June.