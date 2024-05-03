Your top stories on Friday: Asylum seekers pitch tents in Ballsbridge; united Ireland costs would ‘equal austerity’

Asylum seekers pitch tents in park on St Mary’s Road in Ballsbridge
Gardaí attended a private park in Dublin 4 on Thursday night as up to 15 homeless asylum seekers, told earlier by the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) there was “no accommodation at this time”, pitched tents for the night.
The men, from Afghanistan and Somalia, arrived at St Mary’s Church Park on St Mary’s Road in Ballsbridge shortly before 9pm.
All had been sleeping in tents at the International Protection Office (IPO) in recent weeks until the camp was cleared on Wednesday morning. While some had been provided with shelter on Wednesday night, they had been bussed back to the IPO on Thursday morning and told to wait for news of further accommodation offers.
