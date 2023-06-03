Ireland

Man (30s) dies after crash in Offaly on Saturday morning

Road at Clonagh East in Tullamore is closed for investigation

A man (30s) has died following a crash in Tullamore in Co Offaly. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sat Jun 3 2023 - 09:32

A man (30s) has died following a crash on Saturday morning in Tullamore in Co Offaly.

It happened between 5am and 5.30am on the R421 at Clonagh East.

The road is closed for investigations. It is expected to remain closed for the next few hours.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R421 at Clonagh East in Tullamore between 4.45am and 5.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

An Garda SíochánaOffaly
