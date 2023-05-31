Jet-skier’s body recovered from Lough Derg in Clare

The body of a young man has been recovered from Lough Derg in Co Clare following an incident involving a jet-ski.

It is understood the man, along with two girls, were using the jet-ski on the lake near the bridge at Killaloe when the vehicle flipped over and all three people were thrown into the water.

The two girls are understood to have been wearing lifejackets and were able to make their way to shore, however the young man, who is believed to be a teenager, did not survive.

In a statement, gardaí said emergency services attended the lake at Killaloe on Wednesday evening following reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water.

READ MORE

Following an extensive search by gardaí, the Killaloe Coastguard, Killaloe/Ballina Search and Rescue and the Killaloe Fire Service, the body was recovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the Irish Coast Guard said that late on Wednesday afternoon it was alerted to an incident where a jet-ski had gotten into difficulty in the area between Ballina, Co Tipperary, and Killaloe, Co Clare.

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated a search and rescue operation in conjunction with gardaí and the National Ambulance Service.

Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 and Killaloe Coast Guard Unit also joined the search.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said it extended their sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

Cllr Tony O’Brien, cathaoirleach of Clare Co Council, said the incident was a “tragic, tragic accident”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. The water there is very unforgiving. It’s very sad for everyone who knew him,” he said.