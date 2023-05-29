Summer sun to stay until bank holiday weekend with highs of 24 degrees forecast

The summer weather is set to continue this week with highs of up to 24 degrees forecast in places around the country.

Saturday was Ireland’s hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 23.3 degrees in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

However, according to Met Éireann, the mercury could reach even higher in the coming days, as the country continues to bask in warm, sunny conditions.

Monday’s weather will be similar to that of last week, with dry and sunny conditions, although the sunshine will be hazy in places.

READ MORE

It will be warm throughout the day, especially in the west, where the highest temperatures will be between 17 and 22 degrees. However, it will be a little cooler along the east coast.

Paul Downes, a forecaster with Met Éireann, said Ireland’s weather will be settled with very little changes over the week ahead.

“It will be warmer than yesterday [Sunday], with highs of 22 degrees. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are going to be warm, dry and largely sunny, with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees,” he said.

Warmer temperatures will be felt in the west of the country, with a light-to-moderate easterly breeze keeping things slightly cooler on the east coast.

Nights will remain dry and mostly clear, with lows of between seven to 12 degrees. Some mist and fog patches could develop on Tuesday night in northern ulster in light northeasterly or variable winds.

On Friday, there will be passing clouds over the northern half of the country, but overall it will continue to be dry and warm in many parts.

The June bank holiday weekend looks set to be warm and dry, as the first music Irish festival of the summer season kicks off with Forbidden Fruit in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham.

“Current indications are that high pressure will continue to stick around over the bank holiday weekend, remaining generally dry and sunny with temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties away from the east coast and possibly reaching the mid-twenties in some western parts,” Mr Downes added.

“Remember to stay sun smart and safe.”