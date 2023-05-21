Woman (21) dies after being hit by Garda patrol car in Co Donegal

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc). Photograph: Alan Betson

A 21-year-old woman has died after being hit by a Garda patrol car in Co Donegal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pedestrian was struck by the car in the Ludden, Buncrana area at about 3.15am on Sunday and her body remains at the scene.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place. Anyone with information is urged to contact gardaí at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

